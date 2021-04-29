Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,878 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 78,729 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $20,502,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in SEA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $259.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,174. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.94 and a 200-day moving average of $213.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

