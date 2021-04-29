Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $320,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HPQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 266,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,744,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

