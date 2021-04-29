Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

NYSE:GD traded up $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $190.40. 23,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.