Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,261. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $117.37 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.