The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

