Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

