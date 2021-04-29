Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.73. 87,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,287. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.