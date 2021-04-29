3,875 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TRIP traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 105,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,630. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.