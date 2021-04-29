AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.58. 17,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,635. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

