Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

