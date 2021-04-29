Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.59 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.97. 29,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

