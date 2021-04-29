AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,219 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 252,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.9% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 358,456 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $51,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.61. 445,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

