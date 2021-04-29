Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 15,359 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $19.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.27. 30,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,591. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.