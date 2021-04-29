Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Position Lowered by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

