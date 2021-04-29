Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,536 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $45,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 491,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,446,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 13,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

