Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.04. 9,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.83. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

