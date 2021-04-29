Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 10,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,790. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

