Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $48,965.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

