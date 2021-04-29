Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

