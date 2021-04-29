Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE ACI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 12,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.