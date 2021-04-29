ScPrime (SCP) Tops One Day Volume of $467.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $467.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
ScPrime Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”
ScPrime Coin Trading
ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.
