Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.28. 7,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,160,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

