Mixin (XIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $299,535.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $750.39 or 0.01421641 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $412.25 million and $299,535.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.