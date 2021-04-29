Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,633. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

