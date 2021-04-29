Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $58,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.07. 19,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

