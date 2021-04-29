Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 462,092 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

