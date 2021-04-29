Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,172. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $801.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Insiders have sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

