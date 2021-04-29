Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $26.91

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $26.24. Relx shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 5,489 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 30.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

