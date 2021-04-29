Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petra Acquisition stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:PAIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

