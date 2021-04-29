RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 12,093 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $48,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

