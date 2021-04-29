Analysts Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $137.44

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

PKG opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

