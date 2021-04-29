Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $52.71. 3,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Triton International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.