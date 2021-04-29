Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for about 1.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Avalara were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 13.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $22,903,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 347.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.32. 16,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,839. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.