Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,729. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

