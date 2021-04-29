Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.11% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.01. 3,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -176.18 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

