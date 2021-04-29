$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.