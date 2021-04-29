$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

