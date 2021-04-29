Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.73. 18,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.30. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

