Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

PSX opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

