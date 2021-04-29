Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 198,150 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 328.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $24,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

