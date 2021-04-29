Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.94. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

DORM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.25. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,013. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.