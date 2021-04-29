Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,838. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

