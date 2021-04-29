Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $9.85 on Thursday, reaching $185.57. 121,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,483. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -213.29 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $64.90 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,973. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

