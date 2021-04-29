Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,333. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

