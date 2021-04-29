United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.04.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $201.60. 242,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

