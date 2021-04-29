Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.75. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.