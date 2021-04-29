Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 15,606 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,766 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

PB stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

