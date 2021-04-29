Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,313 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $32,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,022. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

