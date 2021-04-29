Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,672 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.12. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,660. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $210.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

