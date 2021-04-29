Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $34,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.16. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,541. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

