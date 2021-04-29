Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the quarter. Luminex makes up approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Luminex worth $45,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

LMNX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 98,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,776. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.